Update: FAA re-opens El Paso airspace

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a rare 10-day closure of airspace over El Paso International Airport (ELP) and surrounding areas, halting all commercial, cargo, and general aviation flights from late Tuesday through Feb. 20, but reversed course only hours later and re-opened flights. The temporary flight restriction, citing “special security reasons” and designated as national defense airspace, covered a roughly 10-nautical-mile radius, including parts of southern New Mexico near Santa Teresa. It excluded Mexican airspace and high-altitude overflights above approximately 18,000 feet.
The move, which took local officials and airport operators by surprise, immediately grounded operations at one of West Texas’s busiest gateways. El Paso International handled more than 4 million passengers and about 94,000 tons of cargo in 2024. While cargo volumes are modest compared to major hubs, the airport supports key regional shipments, including electronics components, medical supplies, perishables, and express packages for carriers like DHL, FedEx, and UPS.
Air cargo disruptions and rerouting pressures
The shutdown forced air cargo carriers to divert flights or shift to ground alternatives, increasing costs and extending transit times for time-sensitive freight. Shippers dependent on air links for just-in-time deliveries to maquiladoras in Ciudad Juárez may face delays in high-value or urgent goods. Airlines including Southwest, American, Delta, and United are rebooking passengers to distant alternatives such as Albuquerque or Dallas, creating knock-on effects for business travel that supports logistics planning in the region.
Highways and border crossings remain open but face indirect risks
Major highways through El Paso, including Interstate 10, continue operating amid routine construction lane closures for widening projects, with no full shutdown reported. However, the security-driven airport closure raises concerns about potential ripple effects on ground transportation.
El Paso stands as a cornerstone of U.S.-Mexico trade. The Borderplex metro area and its crossings — notably Ysleta-Zaragoza and the Bridge of the Americas — facilitate billions in annual two-way commerce, with hundreds of thousands of commercial truck crossings each year. Key commodities include automotive parts, consumer electronics, machinery, and agricultural products flowing through integrated North American supply chains.
If the underlying security concerns prompt heightened inspections, personnel shifts, or increased vigilance at ports of entry, truck wait times could lengthen. Even modest delays at these crossings can disrupt just-in-time manufacturing models prevalent in the Juárez-El Paso manufacturing corridor, where components often cross the border multiple times.
Local and regional supply chain implications
For the El Paso metro area (population nearing 900,000 including cross-border ties), the closure isolates the region from air connectivity, affecting not only freight but also executive travel, supplier coordination, and support services tied to logistics. Ground transport may absorb some air cargo demand, potentially straining capacity on I-10 and local distribution networks.
Broader supply chain professionals are watching closely. While direct impacts are concentrated in air freight and regional connectivity, any escalation in border security measures could amplify costs and uncertainty for cross-border truckers and importers/exporters. Shippers are urged to review inventories, explore intermodal rail-truck options where feasible, and maintain close contact with carriers.
The FAA has not indicated when or if more details on the security rationale will emerge. As of now, the 10-day window represents a significant test of resilience for a critical border logistics node. FreightWaves will continue monitoring developments for updates on ground operations and trade flows.
Update: CNN reports the U.S. military is moving extensive assets through El Paso
Pete Muntean, a reporter for CNN, wrote on X that military sources told him the airspace restrictions in El Paso were required by the movement of military aircraft.