FedEx execs say InPost deal will boost European performance

FedEx’s decision to invest in InPost, a European e-commerce focused parcel carrier specializing in out-of-home last-mile delivery, will enable the U.S. integrated logistics giant to improve network utilization by outsourcing lower density B2C volumes to InPost, freeing capacity within FedEx’s system to prioritize higher margin B2B volumes that are core to the company’s growth strategy, executives said Thursday.

FedEx on Monday said it would acquire a 37% stake in InPost for about $2.6 billion and establish arms-length operating partnerships giving FedEx (NYSE: FDX) access to InPost’s large network of parcel lockers in Western Europe and lowering its cost to serve compared to residential door delivery. Other investors are contributing to the deal, which is valued at $9.2 billion and would make InPost a private company.

Analysts say InPost has perfected the parcel locker model at scale in Europe. The company operates a network of 61,000 parcel lockers and more than 34,000 pick-up/drop-off points in several countries to support more than 100,000 e-commerce sellers, along with doorstep service.

Out-of-home delivery is becoming a core delivery method in Europe, where it is growing in popularity among consumers who like the convenience of parcel vending machines, while also resulting in lower carbon emissions and lower operating costs for couriers.