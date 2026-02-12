FedEx targets 14% profit growth in 3-year strategy

FedEx Corp. on Thursday announced fiscal year 2029 financial targets of 4% annual revenue and $8 billion in adjusted operating income,continuing to prioritize premium growth in high-margin verticals in the industrial economy, scaling digital and AI capabilities, further transforming its shipping network, and making efficiency gains permanent.

Compared to the midpoint outlook for the current fiscal year, FedEx expects to achieve $98 billion in annual revenue with a 14% growth in compounded adjusted operating profit by 2029. In the fiscal year ended in May, FedEx had $87.9 billion of revenue and the company is guiding to an adjusted income of $5 billion for fiscal year 2026.

FedEx said it plans to achieve an operating margin of 8%, an increase of 200 basis points, return on invested capital of 11%, and adjusted free cash flow of $6 billion.

The three-year outlook was released as part of an Investor Day event held at its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. On Monday, Fedex announced it is investing about $2.6 billion to take a 37% stake in European parcel delivery specialist InPost.