FedEx rebrands aircraft, ground vehicles with new logo

FedEx is rolling out a new paint scheme for its freighter aircraft to reflect the combination underway of the Express and Ground networks, a strategic effort designed to increase efficiency and cut costs by reducing overlapping infrastructure.

The parcel delivery giant this year began covering cargo jets with new graphics to represent the unified brand under the One FedEx model, Justin Brownlee, senior vice president for flight operations and network planning, informed airline employees last week in a letter obtained by FreightWaves.

The rebranding, which has been applied to 18 freighters so far, no longer identifies the aircraft as belonging to FedEx Express. The logo now features larger FedEx lettering and different positioning to give a more modern look.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shared photos of the new aircraft livery at FreightWaves’ request.



