FedEx to compete in same-day delivery with Amazon, Walmart and UPS

FedEx Corp. is retrenching from carrying out last-mile delivery for e-commerce sellers because the economics don’t add up for a company built on global, end-to-end logistics, but that doesn’t mean it wants to cede the ground to independent couriers and retailers.

On Tuesday, the company announced it will provide merchants with same-day, local delivery, but outsource the house call to OneRail, a platform for sourcing final-mile couriers. The product aims to meet rising consumer expectations for flexibility, control and convenience at a price point that is cheaper than FedEx (NYSE: FDX) can offer if it makes local deliveries.

The OneRail partnership allows FedEx to gain small parcel volume in the same-day delivery space increasingly occupied by Amazon, Walmart, DoorDash, Instacart and others, said parcel consultant Nate Skiver on LinkedIn. And FedEx can now begin to match UPS, which offers same-day delivery through its Roadie subsidiary and Delivery Solutions, a similar platform to OneRail by which retailers can access a network of providers for on-demand delivery, he said.

“Now, maybe, FedEx can claw some of that volume back. And/or win new volume from existing large customers like Best Buy, Walgreens, Dick’s, GameStop, PetSmart, etc,” said Skiver, the head of LPF Spend Management.