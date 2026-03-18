FedEx to shutter 9 New York parcel centers 

FedEx Corp. plans to close nine shipping facilities in New York and one in Pennsylvania as its multi-year effort to integrate legacy express and ground delivery operations into one unified surface network enters its final phase, FreightWaves has learned.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx (NYSE: FDX) completed its Network 2.0 consolidation program for Canada last April and has aggressively worked since then to optimize its terminal footprint in the United States. The concept aims to reduce expensive excess capacity and provide better service by streamlining pickups and deliveries so most neighborhoods are only served by one van each day.

The integrated parcel and logistics giant has so far optimized more than 360 ship stations to handle express and ground volumes, while closing over 200 locations. By the end of 2027, the company will have optimized more than 900 stations and will close over 475 locations, representing a 30% reduction in its national facility footprint, said Scott Ray, chief operating officer and president of U.S. and Canada surface operations at last month’s Investor Day event.

Nearly 25% of FedEx’s eligible U.S. and Canadian average daily volume now flows through hundreds of reprogrammed facilities, he said.