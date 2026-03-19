FedEx raises guidance again after strong earnings beat

FedEx Corp. on Thursday reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings, exceeding optimistic analyst expectations, and raised full-year guidance once again.
Corporate revenue increased 8% year over year to $24 billion, beating consensus estimates by $520 million, and adjusted earnings per share hit $5.25 (consensus was $4.09), up 16%, behind yield and volume strength across nearly all package services, plus cost savings from restructuring initiatives. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) delivered strong results for the quarter ended Feb. 28, which included the all-important holiday season, despite a slowing global economy, uncertainty over tariffs and geopolitical risks. Income was also negatively affected by the grounding of the MD-11 fleet because of ongoing safety inspections following last November’s crash of a UPS freighter.
The company’s stock price jumped $30 to $388 per share, up 9%, in aftermarket trading on Wall Street. The market’s reaction to the earnings report demonstrates that FedEx is building confidence that it can deliver on the positive outlook shared at Investor Day on Feb. 12.
Based on its results, FedEx said it now expects fiscal year 2026 revenue to grow 6.25% at the mid range vs. 5.5%, with adjusted EPS of $19.30 to $20.10, up from the prior range of $17.80 to $19.
Management had already guidance at the Investor Day event. In December, the forecast called for EPS in the range of $17.20 to $19 and consolidated revenue growth of 5% at the mid range.
FedEx now expects permanent cost reductions of more than $1 billion in transformation-related savings in FY26 based on structural cost reductions and the progress of its network integration effort, compared to the prior forecast of $1 billion. The Memphis, Tennessee-based parcel and logistics power plans to close 475 parcel terminals by the end of 2027, including 10 more in New York and Pennsylvania by this June, as FreightWaves reported Wednesday.
Capital spending is projected at $4.1 billion, down from the $4.5 billion forecast in December.
For the quarter, FedEx reported adjusted operating income of $1.62 billion, up 7% year over year.
Federal Express segment revenue grew 10% to $21.2 billion, with operating income up 21%to $1.6B. FedEx Freight, which will be spun off as a separate company in June, saw revenue decline 5% to $2 billion and income plunge 97%.
Analysts say FedEx is likely taking parcel volume from UPS, which is shrinking its network footprint and cutting jobs to compensate for reduced Amazon business and a shift to more profitable opportunities that can support a high-wage unionized workforce. UPS is also pressuring customers with price increases and high fuel surcharges.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.
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