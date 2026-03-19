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FedEx raises guidance again after strong earnings beat

Stock price jump shows investor approval of Q3 performance, strategic moves

Eric Kulisch
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FedEx’s Network 2.0 integration of its legacy Express and Ground networks into a single operation is helping the company increase profits. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FedEx Corp. on Thursday reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings, exceeding optimistic analyst expectations, and raised full-year guidance once again.

Corporate revenue increased 8% year over year to $24 billion, beating consensus estimates by $520 million, and adjusted earnings per share hit $5.25 (consensus was $4.09), up 16%, behind yield and volume strength across nearly all package services, plus cost savings from restructuring initiatives. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) delivered strong results for the quarter ended Feb. 28, which included the all-important holiday season, despite a slowing global economy, uncertainty over tariffs and geopolitical risks. Income was also negatively affected by the grounding of the MD-11 fleet because of ongoing safety inspections following last November’s crash of a UPS freighter.

The company’s stock price jumped $30 to $388 per share, up 9%, in aftermarket trading on Wall Street. The market’s reaction to the earnings report demonstrates that FedEx is building confidence that it can deliver on the positive outlook shared at Investor Day on Feb. 12.

Based on its results, FedEx said it now expects fiscal year 2026 revenue to grow 6.25% at the mid range vs. 5.5%, with adjusted EPS of $19.30 to $20.10, up from the prior range of $17.80 to $19. 

Management had already guidance at the Investor Day event. In December, the forecast called for EPS in the range of $17.20 to $19 and consolidated revenue growth of 5% at the mid range. 

FedEx now expects permanent cost reductions of more than $1 billion in transformation-related savings in FY26 based on structural cost reductions and the progress of its network integration effort, compared to the prior forecast of $1 billion. The Memphis, Tennessee-based parcel and logistics power plans to close 475 parcel terminals by the end of 2027, including 10 more in New York and Pennsylvania by this June, as FreightWaves reported Wednesday

Capital spending is projected at $4.1 billion, down from the $4.5 billion forecast in December.

For the quarter, FedEx reported adjusted operating income of $1.62 billion, up 7% year over year. 

Federal Express segment revenue grew 10% to $21.2 billion, with operating income up 21%to $1.6B. FedEx Freight, which will be spun off as a separate company in June, saw revenue decline 5% to $2 billion and income plunge 97%.

Analysts say FedEx is likely taking parcel volume from UPS, which is shrinking its network footprint and cutting jobs to compensate for reduced Amazon business and a shift to more profitable opportunities that can support a high-wage unionized workforce. UPS is also pressuring customers with price increases and high fuel surcharges. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com