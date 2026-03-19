FedEx raises guidance again after strong earnings beat

FedEx Corp. on Thursday reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings, exceeding optimistic analyst expectations, and raised full-year guidance once again.

Corporate revenue increased 8% year over year to $24 billion, beating consensus estimates by $520 million, and adjusted earnings per share hit $5.25 (consensus was $4.09), up 16%, behind yield and volume strength across nearly all package services, plus cost savings from restructuring initiatives. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) delivered strong results for the quarter ended Feb. 28, which included the all-important holiday season, despite a slowing global economy, uncertainty over tariffs and geopolitical risks. Income was also negatively affected by the grounding of the MD-11 fleet because of ongoing safety inspections following last November’s crash of a UPS freighter.

The company’s stock price jumped $30 to $388 per share, up 9%, in aftermarket trading on Wall Street. The market’s reaction to the earnings report demonstrates that FedEx is building confidence that it can deliver on the positive outlook shared at Investor Day on Feb. 12.

Based on its results, FedEx said it now expects fiscal year 2026 revenue to grow 6.25% at the mid range vs. 5.5%, with adjusted EPS of $19.30 to $20.10, up from the prior range of $17.80 to $19.