FedEx, UPS, Oakley face lawsuits over Trump tariff refunds

FedEx Corp., United Parcel Service and the maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses face proposed class action lawsuits that seek to recover payments for import duties and fees associated with the Trump administration’s emergency tariffs that were invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court last week.

On Friday, injury law firm Morgan and Morgan filed suit against FedEx Logistics (NYSE: FDX) in U.S. District Court for Southern Florida seeking a full refund of duties paid by an individual in Miami and seeking to represent millions of other consumers similarly impacted the tariffs and fees passed on by FedEx after paying the government. The plaintiff, Matthew Reiser, paid $36 in duty and fees on a pair of tennis shoes he bought from Tennis Warehouse Europe, a German company, on Jan. 27.

“FedEx is the only entity with legal standing to seek a refund of duties directly from the government. This leaves consumers like our client with no choice but to try to legally compel FedEx to refund them for the tariffs that they were charged by FedEx, not to mention the ancillary fees FedEx added to process these transactions,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney John Yanchunis, in a statement. “Our goal is to return to American consumers every penny they were improperly charged.”

New Yorker Nathan Ward on Thursday filed a proposed class action lawsuit against EssilorLuxottica S.A., the multinational maker of Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa sunglasses. The company has sued the U.S. government for a refund and should return any reimbursements received to customers it charged, the suit says, noting that tariff surcharges increased the price of Ward’s purchase by about 6% compared to prices in the spring of 2025.