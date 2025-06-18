Feds approve waiver for Alabama rail project amid automation concerns

The Federal Railroad Administration has approved a Buy America waiver for a planned intermodal container transfer facility (ICTF) in Montgomery, Alabama despite concerns that such a waiver could lead to lost jobs through automation.

The Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA), which will oversee the ICTF, told the Federal Railroad Administration that the waiver is necessary in order to purchase two rubber-tired gantry cranes it wants to install at the facility, located next to the main CSX rail line between Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama.

Projects receiving funding under FRA’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program – ASPA received a $67.3 million CRISI grant for the project in 2022 – must adhere to the agency’s Buy America requirements.

But FRA may waive those requirements if it determines that:



