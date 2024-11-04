Port of Mobile enters fourth phase of $104M container terminal expansion

The Alabama Port Authority has begun the fourth phase of a project to double its container terminal capacity to over 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

The $104 million project is a partnership between the port authority and port operator APM Terminals Mobile.

Under the agreement, the port authority and APM Terminals are adding 32 acres to the existing 134-acre facility. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

The latest phase will include the construction of an interterminal connector bridge to create on-dock rail access at the port’s container terminal.



