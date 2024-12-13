Labor warns Alabama port authority seeks ‘back door’ to automation

A labor union is warning regulators that the federal government would be subsidizing future job cuts as well as a drive toward freight automation if a Buy America waiver sought by the Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA) is approved.

ASPA told the Federal Railroad Administration that the waiver is necessary in order to purchase two rubber-tired gantry cranes that it wants to install at its planned intermodal container transfer facility (ICTF) in Montgomery, Alabama.

Projects that receive funding under FRA’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program must adhere to the agency’s Buy America requirements, which means the steel, iron and manufactured goods used in the project must be produced in the U.S. ASPA received a $67.3 million CRISI grant for the ICTF in 2022.

However, “due to the lack of responsive bids from domestic manufacturers and based on its market research, ASPA has concluded that cranes that meet FRA’s Buy America requirements are not domestically available,” according to FRA.