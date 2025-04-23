Feds launch probe of truck imports’ effect on truck prices, national security

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is launching an investigation to determine the effects that foreign imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and truck parts are having on truck prices in the U.S.

In a notice published Wednesday, the Commerce Department announced it had initiated the investigation on Tuesday “to determine the effects on national security of imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts, and their derivatives.”

Medium-duty trucks have a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of more than 10,000 and under 26,001 pounds, and heavy-duty trucks are those with a GVW of 26,001 pounds or more.

Truck parts, for the purposes of the investigation, refers to individual components and systems, including engines and engine parts, transmissions and powertrain parts, and electrical components.



