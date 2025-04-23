Feds launch probe of truck imports’ effect on truck prices, national security

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is launching an investigation to determine the effects that foreign imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and truck parts are having on truck prices in the U.S.
In a notice published Wednesday, the Commerce Department announced it had initiated the investigation on Tuesday “to determine the effects on national security of imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts, and their derivatives.”
Medium-duty trucks have a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of more than 10,000 and under 26,001 pounds, and heavy-duty trucks are those with a GVW of 26,001 pounds or more.
Truck parts, for the purposes of the investigation, refers to individual components and systems, including engines and engine parts, transmissions and powertrain parts, and electrical components.
After the notice published in the Federal Register on Friday, the department is giving the public 21 days to comment on the investigation.
According to the notice, the department is particularly interested in:
- Current and projected demand for trucks and truck parts in the U.S.
- The extent to which domestic production of trucks and truck parts can meet domestic demand.
- The role of foreign supply chains, particularly of major exporters, in meeting U.S. demand for trucks and truck parts.
- The concentration of U.S. imports of trucks and truck parts from a small number of suppliers and the associated risks.
- The impact of foreign government subsidies and predatory trade practices on the competitiveness of the medium- and heavy-duty truck industry in the U.S.
- The economic impact of artificially suppressed prices of trucks and truck parts due to foreign unfair trade practices and state-sponsored overproduction.
- The potential for export restrictions by foreign nations, including the ability of foreign nations to weaponize their control over supplies of trucks and truck parts.
- The feasibility of increasing domestic capacity for trucks and truck parts to reduce import reliance.
- The impact of current trade policies on domestic production of trucks and truck parts, and whether additional measures, including tariffs or quotas, are necessary to protect national security.
