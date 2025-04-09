Lawmakers grill US trade official on tariffs’ impact on auto supply chains

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle tried to secure assurances from the country’s top trade official that automotive supply chains will not collapse and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will remain strong as President Donald Trump’s widespread tariffs take hold.

Jamieson Greer, who heads the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, has spent much of the past two days on Capitol Hill defending Trump’s tariff policy from a barrage of criticism coming almost exclusively from Democrats.

But concerns about tariff-induced disruptions to supply chains crossing the country’s Northern and Southern borders were raised by both parties at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., whose district covers parts of Chicago, represents companies in the vehicle supply industry that assemble and produce cars for the automotive industry.



