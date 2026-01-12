Feds slash compliance costs for fuel haulers

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have finalized a rule that restores a decade-old marking exception for fuel haulers and officially brings cargo tank inspections into the digital age.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued a 58-page final rule on Monday aimed at stripping away “unnecessary regulatory burdens” that have cost the trucking industry millions in lost time and equipment.

“From allowing new technologies to perform cargo tank inspections to restoring a longstanding exemption in the placarding requirements for shipment of certain fuels, these commonsense changes will generate $145.3 million in annualized cost savings,” DOT underscored in a press statement.

The preamble to the rule cited comments received from chemical shippers estimating that the cost of complying with the previous, stricter marking requirements had grown to $800 per truck. PHMSA estimates this will affect over 23,000 small trucking companies, with an average annualized cost savings of $5,603 per small business.