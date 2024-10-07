DOT proposes streamlining regs for hazmat carriers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has unveiled proposed changes to hazardous materials haulage regulations, aiming to make compliance easier while saving an estimated $100 million in carrier costs.

The amendments and new provisions, announced on Monday by the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), will apply to trucking, rail and vessel companies.

“The proposal we’re announcing today streamlines requirements while maintaining safety measures, helping to reduce costs for businesses and consumers and make it easier for drivers to do their job,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

According to DOT, the regulation update, which is subject to alterations based on public feedback, reflects changes in business practices regarding the transportation of hazardous materials, including updates to packaging practices.



