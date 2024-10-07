DOT proposes streamlining regs for hazmat carriers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has unveiled proposed changes to hazardous materials haulage regulations, aiming to make compliance easier while saving an estimated $100 million in carrier costs.
The amendments and new provisions, announced on Monday by the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), will apply to trucking, rail and vessel companies.
“The proposal we’re announcing today streamlines requirements while maintaining safety measures, helping to reduce costs for businesses and consumers and make it easier for drivers to do their job,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
According to DOT, the regulation update, which is subject to alterations based on public feedback, reflects changes in business practices regarding the transportation of hazardous materials, including updates to packaging practices.
Highlights include:
- Simplifying hazard communication requirements for fuels, including gasoline, transported in tanker trucks.
- Reducing review times for rail tank car design improvements and addressing National Transportation Safety Board recommendations regarding improved design standards for rail tank cars.
- Allowing video and fiber-optic technologies when inspecting and calibrating cargo tanks in both agricultural and nonagricultural operations.
Among over 40 rule changes and updates that apply to trucking, PHMSA is proposing a revision to bonding and grounding requirements. That is the process of eliminating static electricity buildup and preventing a possible spark that can cause a flash fire during the loading or unloading of fuel.
Bonding and grounding is currently required only when handling flammable liquids. “However, combustible liquids, and flammable liquids that have been reclassified as combustible liquids, exhibit characteristics similar to materials classed as flammable liquids, particularly regarding vapors,” PHMSA noted.
The agency highlighted four hazmat trucking incidents involving combustible liquids. Occurring between 2015 and 2019, the incidents resulted in over $10 million in damage.
Because the incidents “may have been minimized by the proposed bonding and grounding requirement prior to loading or unloading,” PHMSA is proposing to revise the regulations to specify that a combustible liquid, or a flammable liquid reclassified as combustible liquid, be subject to the bonding and grounding requirements.
Related articles:
- FRA wants train crews equipped with more hazmat equipment
- FMCSA issues warning after chemical tank ‘rockets’ hundreds of feet
- Unannounced hazmat inspections reveal risks, unsafe practices