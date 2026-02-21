Feds to axe multi-language testing for truckers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation plans to ramp up oversight of drivers who are not proficient in English by requiring all knowledge and skills test be administered in English.

Sean Duffy (left) with Derek Barrs Friday at DOT.

“In the state of California you can take the skills test and the proficiency test in 20 different languages,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a press conference at DOT headquarters on Friday. “What we’re doing is implementing a rule that says there’s one language in which you can take your test – it’s English only.”

The new restriction will be one of several upcoming rulemakings that DOT will use to step up pressure on foreign drivers holding non-domiciled CDLs and to crack down on trucking fraud, including modernizing the motor carrier registration system and improving the vetting process for electronic logging devices.

FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs, who joined Duffy, said the agency will be initiating a rulemaking to ensure that new drivers and carriers applying for operating authority “are thoroughly knowledgeable about the application and the safety requirements” before they become a new entrant.