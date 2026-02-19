FMCSA issues mandatory non-domiciled CDL directives

WASHINGTON — New guidelines released by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reveal just how aggressive the agency plans to be in enforcing its final rule cracking down on non-domiciled CDLs.

The new FAQ provides details on a federal purge of unvetted foreign drivers, introducing mandatory operational changes not detailed in the final rule issued last week.

Targeting “temporary” credentials for revocation

The most significant escalation in the new directives targets the nomenclature found on the license. Under the final rule, all eligible licenses must unmistakably display the term “non-domiciled.”

However, the new FAQ goes further, revealing that licenses marked with terms like “temporary” are no longer just out of date but are non-compliant. FMCSA is now “strongly encouraging” states to immediately revoke and reissue these specific credentials rather than waiting for them to expire.