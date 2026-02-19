FMCSA issues mandatory non-domiciled CDL directives

WASHINGTON — New guidelines released by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reveal just how aggressive the agency plans to be in enforcing its final rule cracking down on non-domiciled CDLs.
The new FAQ provides details on a federal purge of unvetted foreign drivers, introducing mandatory operational changes not detailed in the final rule issued last week.
Targeting “temporary” credentials for revocation
The most significant escalation in the new directives targets the nomenclature found on the license. Under the final rule, all eligible licenses must unmistakably display the term “non-domiciled.”
However, the new FAQ goes further, revealing that licenses marked with terms like “temporary” are no longer just out of date but are non-compliant. FMCSA is now “strongly encouraging” states to immediately revoke and reissue these specific credentials rather than waiting for them to expire.
In addition, simply adding a “non-domiciled” restriction code to a standard design is explicitly forbidden, according to the new directives. Instead, the word must be “conspicuously and unmistakably” located on the face of the card.
Spouses and asylum seekers formally blocked
The agency has also slammed the door on derivative and pending immigration statuses that were previously gray areas.
Specifically, the FAQ clarifies that those with E-2S status – spouses of treaty investors – are not eligible for a non-domiciled CDL. Similarly, state agencies are strictly prohibited from accepting Form I-797C (Notice of Action) as evidence of status, even if it serves as a receipt for a pending immigration benefit.
Only those in H-2A, H-2B, or E-2 status with an unexpired foreign passport and an I-94 showing a clear “Admit Until Date” may hold these credentials.
Final Rule vs. FAQ: Key Mandates
|Final Rule
|New Directives
|Nomenclature
|Required “Non-domiciled” marking on license face.
|Mandates immediate revocation of any licenses marked “Temporary”.
|Eligibility
|Limits to H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 statuses.
|Explicitly excludes E-2S (spouses) and clarifies I-797C is insufficient.
|Duplicate/Address
|Generally mandates in-person issuance.
|Clarifies that even simple address changes and duplicates must now be in-person only.
|Deadlines
|48-hour document production rule for states.
|Clarifies the 48-hour window includes weekends and holidays.
|Technology
|Requires SAVE query.
|Reveals VLS is being phased out and warns states against relying on legacy systems.
Hard operational deadlines for states
The new directives significantly ramp up federal oversight of state agencies. The final rule requires states to produce licensing documents within 48 hours of an FMCSA request. The FAQ now clarifies that this 48-hour window includes weekends and holidays, leaving no room for administrative delays.
FMCSA also signaled a significant technological shift: the directives revealed that the Verification of Lawful Status (VLS) system used by some states is being phased out.
“Even if VLS is proven to be the functional equivalent and a pass-through for SAVE [Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements], USCIS [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] has confirmed that VLS is being phased out and will no longer support updated features of SAVE,” the guidelines state.
“Therefore, states must continue to ensure that a VLS query will return the equivalent real-time results as an SDLA’s direct query to SAVE, even as VLS is phased out” or face non-compliance findings.
In-person mandate for carriers
For motor carriers, the FAQ reinforces the need for immediate audits of driver qualification files. Because the FMCSA now classifies “reinstatements” (such as returning a driver to service after a medical downgrade) as a new “issuance,” these transactions must now be handled in-person only and require fresh evidence of H-2A, H-2B, or E-2 status.
Related articles:
- Feds expand non-domiciled CDL crackdown to Illinois
- Challenge filed after FMCSA finalizes non-domiciled CDL rule
- FMCSA defends foreign driver restrictions despite backlash