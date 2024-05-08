Final victim recovered at Key Bridge; officials plan controlled demolition

Recovery crews have found the body of the sixth and final person who died in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, authorities announced, as crews plan to remove a large section of the wreckage.
Salvage crews recovered the body of José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore, on Tuesday, more than a month after the bridge crumbled into the Patapsco River after the container ship Dali crashed into it on March 26. Six construction workers on the bridge plunged into the chilly waters below and were presumed dead. Their bodies have now all been recovered.
“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” Col. Roland Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland State Police, said in a news release.
Authorities identified the other victims as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez. All were Latino immigrants who came to America from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, officials said.
Reopening Port of Baltimore
Crews will conduct a controlled demolition to break up the collapsed bridge, officials said Wednesday. The Dali’s 21-member crew will remain on the ship and shelter in place during the demolition.
The demolition will allow crews to free the Dali and return marine traffic to normal in the Port of Baltimore. This method is the “safest and swiftest” way to remove the debris, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard announced plans to reopen the Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel to a depth of 45 feet on Friday following the expected removal of the Dali. The three other temporary channels will remain open.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to reopen the port’s permanent channel by the end of the month, port officials said.
Officials are racing to clear the channel and reopen the port to its full capacity after a temporary closure. The port plays a significant role in Maryland’s economy and handled a record amount of foreign cargo last year.
Officials said they hope to reconstruct the Key Bridge by fall 2028, a mammoth project expected to cost $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.
The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into why the Dali smashed into the bridge is ongoing. The Singapore-flagged ship lost power moments before it crashed into the bridge, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds. The City of Baltimore filed a lawsuit against the Dali owners and operators claiming they were negligent.