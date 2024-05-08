Final victim recovered at Key Bridge; officials plan controlled demolition

Recovery crews have found the body of the sixth and final person who died in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, authorities announced, as crews plan to remove a large section of the wreckage.

Salvage crews recovered the body of José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore, on Tuesday, more than a month after the bridge crumbled into the Patapsco River after the container ship Dali crashed into it on March 26. Six construction workers on the bridge plunged into the chilly waters below and were presumed dead. Their bodies have now all been recovered.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” Col. Roland Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland State Police, said in a news release.

Authorities identified the other victims as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez. All were Latino immigrants who came to America from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, officials said.