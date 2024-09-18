Fireside Chat: Election results will not change zero-emission project funding

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The effect of Biden’s climate policy on transportation projects.

DETAILS: EpicWorks Advisors’ Andrew Wishnia discusses how billions of dollars in government spending is helping freight- and pedestrian-centric transportation projects work together to reduce emissions.

KEY QUOTES FROM ANDREW WISHNIA:

“When we’re talking about the resources in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, by and large, many of those investments will not get touched as a result of the presidential election, no matter who wins.”

“There could be circumstances and there will be [policy] conversations on the edges related to [funding cuts in] the Inflation Reduction Act, but I think those conversations are going to be few and far between, because at the end of the day, these investments touch both blue states and red states.”

“There is no question that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law would not have come about but for [President Joe Biden]. But what can also be true is that the run-up to these types of transformational pieces of legislation had a lot of thought leaders, and that leadership existed many years prior.”

“If you are supporting bike networks and pedestrian networks, then you’re also supporting first-mile and last-mile uses – different applications to reduce emissions where you may not need to deadhead medium- and heavy-duty trucks into a city. You may be able to downsize your fleet, and thereby create efficiencies for your business and reduce pollution in your community.”





