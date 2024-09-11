FHWA asking carriers about their electric vehicle charging needs

WASHINGTON — Data on overnight battery-charging needs, driver amenities at charging stations and appropriate distances between stations along truck routes is being sought from motor carriers as the Biden administration gears up its electric-truck vision.

In a request for information (RFI) published Wednesday, the Federal Highway Administration outlined 30 questions in four categories that the agency plans to use to support the deployment of battery-charging stations around the country to accommodate electric trucks.

“The information received from this RFI will inform government activities to support the development and deployment of EV [electric vehicle] chargers to meet the anticipated needs of MHD [medium- and heavy-duty] EV original equipment manufacturers, fleet operators, drivers, charging station operators, and electric utilities,” FHWA states.

The agency pointed out that the regulatory landscape governing large trucks is “evolving rapidly,” driven by the Environmental Protection Agency’s heavy-truck emissions standards and the California Air Resources Board’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule, which other states may adopt.



