FHWA asking carriers about their electric vehicle charging needs

WASHINGTON — Data on overnight battery-charging needs, driver amenities at charging stations and appropriate distances between stations along truck routes is being sought from motor carriers as the Biden administration gears up its electric-truck vision.
In a request for information (RFI) published Wednesday, the Federal Highway Administration outlined 30 questions in four categories that the agency plans to use to support the deployment of battery-charging stations around the country to accommodate electric trucks.
“The information received from this RFI will inform government activities to support the development and deployment of EV [electric vehicle] chargers to meet the anticipated needs of MHD [medium- and heavy-duty] EV original equipment manufacturers, fleet operators, drivers, charging station operators, and electric utilities,” FHWA states.
The agency pointed out that the regulatory landscape governing large trucks is “evolving rapidly,” driven by the Environmental Protection Agency’s heavy-truck emissions standards and the California Air Resources Board’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule, which other states may adopt.
“Increased adoption by fleets, the need to address the climate crisis, and the compelling total cost of EV ownership create a well-timed backdrop for federal investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act,” the agency stated.
“These investments will help meet U.S. federal goals of 100 percent new zero-emission truck and bus sales by 2040, with an interim goal of 30 percent new zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030.”
The RFI requests information in four areas related to MHD charging: unique EV charger and station needs, vehicle charging patterns, charger technology and standardization, and workforce, supply chain and manufacturing.
Information sought by FHWA includes:
- Driver amenities: Where applicable, what driver amenities (such as on-site restrooms, dining or shopping) or fleet services (such as vehicle inspections) can or should be considered for a station designed to support MHD EVs deployed in the next five years that will charge: (1) at public en-route chargers; (2) at freight destinations; and (3) in publicly accessible private or quasi-public depots? Do needs for on- or conveniently located off-site amenities at stations designed for MHD EVs differ from those designed for light-duty EVs?
- Overnight parking and charging needs: What is the anticipated need for overnight or long-duration parking for MHD EVs over the next three to five years and/or longer term? Should these spaces be dedicated for electric MHD vehicles that are actively charging? Should these spaces also be made available for electric MHD trucks that are not actively charging or non-electric MHD vehicles?
- Charging times: What is the expectation of charging and/or dwell times for MHD EVs, and how does that vary by use case or other factors?
- Distance requirements between stations: What would be an appropriate maximum distance between public charging stations along or from an interstate? What are the typical mileage ranges of MHD EVs? Why and how might this consideration change over time?
- Public versus private charging requirements: What is the anticipated makeup of publicly available charging sites versus charging sites with exclusive or limited access? How are public and private charging sites likely to differ? What are the potential constraints between private and public charging with regards to charger availability?
- Market evaluation: Provide any information or plans you have regarding the adoption of MHD EVs now and anticipated growth over time (by 2030 and 2040) by vehicle type. (Refer to FHWA’s vehicle classification definitions.)
The public has until Nov. 11 to provide feedback.
