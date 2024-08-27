West Coast gets $102M for electric truck corridor

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $102 million to build an electric truck freight corridor along the U.S. West Coast.

The West Coast Truck Charging and Fueling Corridor Project, managed by the California Department of Transportation, will deploy charging and hydrogen fueling stations for medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks along 2,500 miles of freight corridors in California, Oregon and Washington, according to the grant application.

The project will allow “emissions-free movement of goods” along the corridor and will connect major ports, freight centers and agricultural regions between the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada. Construction of the charging stations is expected to start in 2026.

“Decarbonizing the transportation and goods movement sectors is essential for fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health in communities along busy corridors,” said U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.



