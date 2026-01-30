First look: ArcBest’s Q4 misses mark

ArcBest reported a headline net loss of $8.1 million, or 36 cents per share, for the 2025 fourth quarter ahead of the market open on Friday.

The number included a noncash impairment charge in its asset-light business and other one-off items. Adjusted EPS was 36 cents in the quarter, 97 cents lower year over year and 6 cents below the consensus estimate.

Consolidated revenue of $973 million was $6 million ahead of expectations.

Table: ArcBest’s key performance indicators

ArcBest’s (NASDAQ: ARCB) asset-based unit, which includes less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, reported a 1% y/y revenue decline to $649 million (revenue per day was down 0.3%). Tonnage per day was up 3% but revenue per hundredweight (yield) was down 3%. A 0.3% increase in weight per shipment combined with a 0.4% decline in length of haul were modest headwinds to yield.