First look: ArcBest reports tough Q1

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest reported a modest earnings miss for the first quarter on Tuesday before the market opened.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, 1 cent light of the consensus estimate but 83 cents lower year over year. The consensus EPS number came down 30 cents in the 90 days leading up to the Tuesday report as analysts cut forecasts due to soft demand trends in March.

The adjusted result excluded 38 cents in one-offs like costs from technology pilot programs and acquisition-related expenses.

ArcBest’s asset-based unit, which includes results from less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, reported a 3.7% y/y revenue decline to $646 million. Tonnage per day was off 4.3% as daily shipments fell 0.4% and weight per shipment was down 3.9%.



