First look: ArcBest’s Q2 misses consensus

ArcBest reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.98, 8 cents below the consensus estimate but 44 cents higher year over year. The result excluded items considered nonrecurring like costs tied to technology pilots and acquisition-related expenses.

ArcBest’s (NASDAQ: ARCB) asset-based segment, which includes results from its less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, reported revenue of $713 million, a 2% y/y decline on a per-day comparison. Tonnage per day was down 20% but revenue per hundredweight, or yield, increased 23%. The tonnage decline was the combination of a 5% decline in daily shipments and a 16% decline in weight per shipment.

The company is in the process of swapping transactional freight that carries a lower margin profile with shipments from its core customers, which carry higher yields. Shipments from core accounts increased 14% y/y (tonnage was 11% higher).

The unit recorded an 89.8% adjusted operating ratio, 300 basis points better y/y.