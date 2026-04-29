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First look: Old Dominion posts Q1 beat

Operating ratio 2 points ahead of guidance

Todd Maiden
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Old Dominion will host a call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday to discuss first-quarter results. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line beat first-quarter expectations on Wednesday, noting that demand improved throughout the quarter.

Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.14, 9 cents above consensus but 5 cents lower year over year.

Revenue of $1.33 billion was 3% lower y/y but $20 million ahead of consensus. The result was also better than the top end of management’s guidance range ($1.25 billion to $1.3 billion), which assumed only normal seasonal demand trends.

“Old Dominion’s first quarter financial results reflect a continuation of encouraging trends that started developing late last year,” said Marty Freeman, Old Dominion president and CEO, in a news release. “While our first quarter revenue decreased on a year-over-year basis, demand for our LTL service improved as the quarter progressed.”

Table: Old Dominion’s key performance indicators

Tonnage declined 8% y/y as a similar decline in shipments was only partially offset by a slight increase in weight per shipment. Revenue per hundredweight (yield) increased 6% y/y (4% higher excluding fuel surcharges).

The company reported a 76.2% operating ratio (23.8% operating margin), which was 80 basis points worse y/y but 50 bps better than the seasonally stronger fourth quarter. The result was also roughly 200 bps ahead of management’s implied 78.2% guide.

Shares of ODFL were up 1.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Old Dominion will host a call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday to discuss first-quarter results.

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.