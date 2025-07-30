First look: Old Dominion Q2 earnings

Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line said its second-quarter results reflected “the ongoing softness in the domestic economy,” in a Wednesday news release.

Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.27, a penny light of the consensus estimate and 21 cents lower year over year. A decline in net interest income was nearly a 2-cent drag compared to the year-ago period.

Revenue fell 6% y/y to $1.41 billion and came in just slightly below consensus. A 9.3% y/y tonnage decline was the combination of a 7.3% drop in shipments and a 2.1% dip in weight per shipment.

Weaker volumes were partially offset by a 3.4% y/y increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield. Yield was 5.3% higher excluding fuel surcharges. The decline in shipment weight was a modest tailwind to the yield metric.