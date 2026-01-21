Prologis sees record lease signings in 2025

Logistics warehouse operator Prologis signed a record number of new leases in 2025 as more customers go long on real estate following a prolonged downturn and trade war scare.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported fourth-quarter consolidated revenue of $2.09 billion on Wednesday, up 8% year over year and in line with analysts’ expectations. Core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.44 per share also matched the consensus estimate.

“2025 was a record year for lease signings, setting the business up with strong momentum for 2026,” said Prologis CEO Dan Letter in a news release. “Customers are making long-term decisions with greater conviction, and we are meeting that demand with a platform that brings logistics, digital infrastructure and energy together at a global scale.”

Table: Prologis’ key performance indicators

The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust inked deals representing 228 million square feet of space last year, a nearly 20% y/y increase, even as on-again, off-again tariffs crimped customer demand. The industry was also dealing with a post-Covid hangover as new property deliveries were met with sagging demand.