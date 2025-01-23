First look: Union Pacific profit up 7% in fourth quarter

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) on Thursday said fourth-quarter profit increased 7% on improved grain and fertilizer shipments, and core pricing gains.

Net income for the Omaha, Nebraska-based company was $1.76 billion, or $2.91 per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $1.65 billion, or $2.71 per share, in 2023.

Intermodal volumes were 6% better on strong imports through West Coast port gateways.

Net income for all of 2024 was $6.7 billion, or $11.09 per diluted share, from net income of $6.4 billion, or $10.45 per diluted share, in 2023.