Union Pacific official tells shippers of plans for online, security improvements

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — When people in shipping or logistics discuss the advantages of trucking over railroads, one of the things they talk about is ease of use.

Union Pacific is working on addressing that, at least when it comes to its online portal for customers, says Kenny Rocker, executive vice president, marketing and sales.

“Some of you go to our websites today,” Rocker said at the recent Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Winter Meeting, “and there can be quite a few clicks. If you’re doing a waybill, you go in and you click. And then if you want to do a trace, you have to do another click and get out of that area and go to another area. If you want to pay your bills, you click out of that and go somewhere else.

“We’ve sat down with a lot of our customers — not just our large customers, some of our receivers, some of our customers that don’t go to the website quite a bit, and gotten feedback on how do we get it in one place? The vision for us is getting the number of clicks down. We don’t want you clicking and clicking. We want it on one page where you can get to it.



