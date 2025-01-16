California gives up on zero-emissions locomotive regulation

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has scrapped its controversial rule that would have required the use of zero-emissions locomotives in the state beginning in 2030.

The board informed the Environmental Protection Agency this week that it was withdrawing its requests to enforce zero-emissions rules covering trucks and locomotives.

The move comes a week before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who frequently criticized CARB’s regulatory efforts to fight climate change and improve the state’s air quality.

“Withdrawal is an important step given the uncertainty presented by the incoming administration that previously attacked California’s programs to protect public health and the climate and has said it will continue to oppose those programs,” CARB Chair Liane Randolph said in a statement Tuesday.



