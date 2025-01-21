Fuchs to lead Surface Transportation Board

Republican Patrick J. Fuchs on Monday was designated by President Donald Trump as chairman of the five-member Surface Transportation Board.
The 36-year-old Fuchs succeeds Democrat Robert E. Primus, who was designated chairman by President Joe Biden in May 2024 following the retirement of Martin J. Oberman, also a Democrat. Primus will remain a board member through the expiration of his second term Dec. 31, 2027.
Fuchs was confirmed to his second five-year term on the board in May 2024. Prior to his appointment to the STB in 2019, Fuchs was senior professional staff member working on surface transportation and maritime issues for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. He reported to Chairman John Thune, R-S.D., who is now Senate majority leader.
Fuchs played an integral role in the development and enactment of major railroad legislation, including the first reauthorization of the Surface Transportation Board since its creation in 1996.
Board members are limited to two terms but may remain until a successor is seated.
Fuchs inherits an STB that is split along party lines, with two Republicans and two Democrats. A fifth member has yet to be nominated.
Other STB members in addition to Primus include Democrat Karen J. Hedlund, whose first term expires Dec. 31, 2025, and Michelle A. Schultz, a Republican, whose first term expires Jan. 11, 2026.
While the board is independent from the executive branch, the chairman controls the agency’s docket.
The pro-growth Fuchs has won praise from shippers, railroads and labor.
“Chairman Fuchs has proven to be a thoughtful, solutions-oriented leader who lets data drive the decision-making process,” said Association of American Railroads President and Chief Executive Ian Jefferies, in a statement. “Throughout his career, he has been committed to maintaining the balanced regulatory framework that allows railroads to invest while also offering appropriate remedies for rail customers. America’s railroads look forward to working with him as we advance our shared goal of a thriving, vibrant rail network that helps businesses and our economy continue to grow.”
Fuchs has said he would like to streamline STB processes, make better use of the voluminous data the board collects and ensure that the board meets its own regulatory deadlines when issuing decisions.
Two recent rail transaction approvals — the acquisition by CPKC (NYSE: CP) and CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) of Genesee & Wyoming short line Meridian & Bigbee and Canadian National’s (NYSE: CNI) acquisition of regional Iowa Northern — were issued several months past the board’s deadlines.
