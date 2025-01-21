Fuchs to lead Surface Transportation Board

Republican Patrick J. Fuchs on Monday was designated by President Donald Trump as chairman of the five-member Surface Transportation Board.

The 36-year-old Fuchs succeeds Democrat Robert E. Primus, who was designated chairman by President Joe Biden in May 2024 following the retirement of Martin J. Oberman, also a Democrat. Primus will remain a board member through the expiration of his second term Dec. 31, 2027.

Fuchs was confirmed to his second five-year term on the board in May 2024. Prior to his appointment to the STB in 2019, Fuchs was senior professional staff member working on surface transportation and maritime issues for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. He reported to Chairman John Thune, R-S.D., who is now Senate majority leader.

Fuchs played an integral role in the development and enactment of major railroad legislation, including the first reauthorization of the Surface Transportation Board since its creation in 1996.



