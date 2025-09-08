FitzMark acquires fellow Indianapolis-based 3PL

Freight broker FitzMark announced Monday that is has completed the acquisition of fellow Indianapolis-based 3PL Hometown Logistics.

Founded in 2018, Hometown Logistics has more than 100 employees working out of brokerage offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Nashville, Tennessee, in addition to Indianapolis. The acquisition will help expand FitzMark’s existing dryvan and flatbed truckload offerings.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal closed on Tuesday.

“We’re grateful to the Hometown team for trusting us as a home for their employees and customers,” said Scott Fitzgerald, FitzMark founder and CEO, in a news release. … “We are excited to provide them additional tools and resources to continue growing with their shipper and carrier partners.”