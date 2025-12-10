Flatbed carrier PGT expands West through acquisition

Flatbed carrier PGT Trucking announced it has acquired Debrick Truck Line for undisclosed sum.

Paola, Kansas-based Debrick has 30 power units, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data. The carrier provides flatbed, dry van and power-only service nationally.

Debrick will rebrand as PGT Paola, serving as one of PGT’s westernmost terminals.

Aliquippa, Pennsylvania-based PGT operates over 1,000 power units and 1,500 trailers out of 35 locations across the U.S. and Mexico. The carrier focuses on open-deck freight, providing dedicated and specialized service capabilities.