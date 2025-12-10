Flatbed carrier PGT expands West through acquisition

Flatbed carrier PGT Trucking announced it has acquired Debrick Truck Line for undisclosed sum.
Paola, Kansas-based Debrick has 30 power units, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data. The carrier provides flatbed, dry van and power-only service nationally.
Debrick will rebrand as PGT Paola, serving as one of PGT’s westernmost terminals.
Aliquippa, Pennsylvania-based PGT operates over 1,000 power units and 1,500 trailers out of 35 locations across the U.S. and Mexico. The carrier focuses on open-deck freight, providing dedicated and specialized service capabilities.
“Through PGT Paola, we are prepared to offer safe and reliable transportation solutions throughout North America, supporting our customers, drivers and local community,” said PGT President Gregg Troian.