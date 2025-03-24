Fleet Technology to Keep Fleets Prepared For CVSA Safety Blitzes in 2025

Every year, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has a series of safety enforcement initiatives to identify unsafe vehicles and drivers, reduce crashes, and promote compliance with federal regulations. These blitzes, which occur across the United States, Canada and Mexico, involve thousands of inspectors conducting roadside inspections, reviewing driver records and assessing vehicle conditions.

For fleets, these initiatives can be a make-or-break moment. Failing an inspection can lead to out-of-service (OOS) violations, fines, and damage to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration safety ratings. Worse, frequent violations can increase insurance premiums and Inspection Selection System (ISS) scores, harm customer relationships, increase regulatory scrutiny and maybe even cause the FMCSA to deem a fleet an “imminent hazard.”

Preparing for a CVSA blitz shouldn’t involve scrambling at the last minute. Fleets that adopt a proactive, year-round approach to compliance and safety will always be prepared regardless of when or where an inspection occurs. Comprehensive fleet management solutions, including AI-powered driver coaching, digital vehicle inspections, maintenance tracking and compliance automation, can eliminate surprises and ensure fleets confidently pass any inspection.



