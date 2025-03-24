Fleet Technology to Keep Fleets Prepared For CVSA Safety Blitzes in 2025

Every year, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has a series of safety enforcement initiatives to identify unsafe vehicles and drivers, reduce crashes, and promote compliance with federal regulations. These blitzes, which occur across the United States, Canada and Mexico, involve thousands of inspectors conducting roadside inspections, reviewing driver records and assessing vehicle conditions.
For fleets, these initiatives can be a make-or-break moment. Failing an inspection can lead to out-of-service (OOS) violations, fines, and damage to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration safety ratings. Worse, frequent violations can increase insurance premiums and Inspection Selection System (ISS) scores, harm customer relationships, increase regulatory scrutiny and maybe even cause the FMCSA to deem a fleet an “imminent hazard.”
Preparing for a CVSA blitz shouldn’t involve scrambling at the last minute. Fleets that adopt a proactive, year-round approach to compliance and safety will always be prepared regardless of when or where an inspection occurs. Comprehensive fleet management solutions, including AI-powered driver coaching, digital vehicle inspections, maintenance tracking and compliance automation, can eliminate surprises and ensure fleets confidently pass any inspection.
The CVSA’s targeted enforcement initiatives focus on different safety aspects throughout the year. Here’s what to expect in 2025 and how fleet tech can help you navigate each safety blitz while maintaining compliance year-round.
International Roadcheck
May 13-15
Purpose: The most comprehensive 72-hour roadside inspection blitz across North America, covering driver qualifications, vehicle maintenance, cargo securement and hours of service.
The International Roadcheck is the largest and best-known CVSA enforcement event. Thousands of inspectors conduct Level I inspections, including vehicle- and driver-related compliance checks. Violations can result in drivers or vehicles being placed out of service, directly impacting fleet operations and FMCSA safety scores.
How fleet tech helps fleets prepare for International Roadcheck
- Electronic Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIRs) for streamlined inspections. Before drivers head out, digital DVIRs ensure vehicles meet FMCSA safety standards. Drivers can log inspections, flag defects and submit reports in real time, preventing last-minute surprises that could result in OOS violations with the right system.
- Automated maintenance tracking and alerts. A predictive maintenance system ensures brakes, tires, engine performance and lighting systems are in top condition. Tech solutions like Motive, Fleetio, Trimble and other tech vendors create automated service reminders, and diagnostic alerts help prevent unexpected mechanical failures that could lead to compliance violations.
- HOS compliance and logbook accuracy. HOS violations are among the top reasons fleets fail inspections. FMCSA-approved ELD systems like Motive, Geotab and EROAD ensure drivers’ logs are accurate, up to date and compliant, reducing the risk of logbook violations. Motive offers an editable electronic logbook that also ensures that short-haul exempt fleets can maintain a timesheet for their record-of-duty status.
- Driver qualification and compliance file management. Inspectors will verify that drivers are qualified to operate commercial vehicles. Several platforms, like Motive, Tenstreet, Driver Reach, Fleetworthy and Haul, store and track Driver Qualification File documents to ensure all driver credentials, including medical cards, CDLs and prior violations, are organized, accessible and ready for review. Several offer drivers access to electronic documents while they are on the road.
Operation Safe Driver Week
July 13-19
Purpose: A crackdown on dangerous driving behaviors, including speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and seatbelt violations.
During Operation Safe Driver Week, law enforcement officers focus on driver behavior and traffic law enforcement. Both commercial and passenger vehicle drivers are subject to stops, and fleets with repeat safety violations can face increased scrutiny and enforcement actions.
How fleet tech helps improve driver safety and reduce risk
- AI-powered dashcams for proactive safety coaching. Vendors like Motive and Netradyne offer AI dashcams that automatically detect and alert drivers about unsafe behaviors such as hard braking, tailgating and distracted driving. Fleet managers can review real-time video footage and coach drivers to prevent violations.
- GPS tracking and geofencing for fleet oversight. Several of the same vendors provide real-time GPS tracking and geofencing, so fleet managers can monitor vehicle speeds, ensure drivers adhere to safe routes and receive alerts if unsafe driving behaviors are detected.
Brake Safety Week
Aug. 24-30
Purpose: A nationwide blitz focusing on brake system inspections, ensuring that brake linings, air brakes and mechanical components are functioning correctly.
Brake Safety Week results in thousands of OOS violations every year. In 2024, over 13% of vehicles inspected were placed out of service due to brake-related issues. This initiative is critical because brake failure is a leading cause of truck-involved crashes.
How Fleet tech helps prevent brake-related violations
- Automated brake system inspections with DVIRs. Electronic DVIRs allow drivers to document brake conditions daily, ensuring any worn brake pads, air leaks or system malfunctions are flagged and addressed before they become a violation.
- Predictive maintenance and real-time diagnostics. Maintenance platform continuously monitors brake wear, air system performance and diagnostic fault codes – giving fleets early warnings before an issue results in a roadside failure.
Unannounced brake safety enforcement initiative
Anytime in 2025
Purpose: A one-day surprise brake inspection blitz during which vehicles with faulty brakes or safety violations face immediate OOS orders.
Because this unannounced event catches fleets off guard, it’s crucial to maintain continuous compliance with brake safety standards, maintenance schedules and inspection protocols.
The importance of year-round compliance
While CVSA blitzes only last a few days, roadside inspections and compliance checks happen daily. Fleets that fail to maintain compliance risk frequent violations, increased insurance costs and even FMCSA intervention.
Proactive safety management ensures that fleets are prepared for CVSA enforcement events and operate efficiently year-round. By leveraging fleet tech tools – especially systems that offer a full suite of compliance, maintenance and safety solutions – fleets can reduce risk, improve CSA scores and keep trucks on the road without surprises.Fleet tech can be your partner in fleet safety, compliance and efficiency year-round. Don’t wait for an inspection blitz to take compliance seriously. Get ahead of safety and compliance year-round by taking advantage of fleet technology systems and programs.