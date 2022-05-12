  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Flooding, road closures in Upper Midwest entering 4th week

I-29, many state routes affected

Photo of Nick Austin Nick Austin Follow on Twitter Thursday, May 12, 2022
1 minute read
Orange "Road Closed Ahead" sign near flooded highway.
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Flooding has kept sections of state and U.S. highways closed for three weeks in the Upper Midwest, showing no signs of letting up the next few days.

Where it started

From April 22 to 24, parts of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota were drenched with 2 to 4 inches of rain, as well as rapid snow melt. Several more rounds of rain followed, including another inch Monday.

Places like Grand Forks and Fargo already have month-to-date rain surpluses for May, with totals so far of 1.71 and 2.27, respectively, through Wednesday.

Where we are

Several locations along the Red River of the North and its tributaries have been at major flood stage since late April. Water levels have lowered in some spots, but the National Weather Service is forecasting many areas to stay at major flood stage the rest of this week before possibly receding next week.

Truckers may hit delays in North Dakota and should be aware of the following closures due to high water:

  • Interstate 29, exit 164 southbound on-ramp (about 20 miles north of Grand Forks).
  • North Dakota state Highway 18 at the port of entry into Canada.

Several state highways in western Minnesota also remain closed due to flooding.

Where we’re going

Thunderstorms with heavy rain hit parts of the Red River valley Thursday morning. Additional rain, in addition to possible torrential downpours, could return at times Thursday. Severe storms are likely to produce scattered gusty winds and large hail, along with potential tornadoes. Drivers should expect ongoing detours around flooded areas.

Major lanes of concern

  • Interstate 29 from the North Dakota-South Dakota border to the North Dakota-Canada border.
  • Interstate 94 from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
  • U.S. Highway 2 from Rugby, North Dakota, to Duluth, Minnesota.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Pilot’s near-death experience spawns weather app for truckers

Trucker named Highway Angel for rescuing family after rollover

Weather tales from the road: Trucker’s storm encounters no joke

Photo of Nick Austin Nick Austin Follow on Twitter Thursday, May 12, 2022
1 minute read
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin

Nick Austin

Nick is a meteorologist with 20 years of forecasting and broadcasting experience. He was nominated for a Midsouth Emmy for his coverage during a 2008 western Tennessee tornado outbreak. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Tech. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.