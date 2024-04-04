FMC fears glut of container fee disputes after Baltimore bridge collapse

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are bracing for disputes over container fees caused by routing cancellations in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Shortly after the collapse early on March 26 that closed the Port of Baltimore, MSC, the world’s largest ocean carrier, advised customers that containers en route to the port would be diverted for unloading at alternate U.S. East Coast ports, and that the carriage contract would be declared terminated at the alternate port instead of at an inland destination via truck or rail.

Cargo booked on ships bound for the Port of Baltimore had estimated arrival dates throughout the month of April.

For containers booked for Baltimore but not yet loaded at origination ports, MSC told customers to declare whether they wanted their cargo to be carried to alternate ports.



