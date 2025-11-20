FMCSA threatens to decertify PA’s CDL program

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are threatening to withhold up to $151 million in transportation funding earmarked for Pennsylvania if the state fails to correct errors related to the issuance of non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses.

In a letter sent to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Michael Carroll on Wednesday, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration chief Derek Barrs wrote that a recent audit of the state’s CDL program uncovered eight non-domiciled CDLs issued by Pennsylvania that failed to comply with federal regulations.

“This is an unacceptable deviation from FMCSA’s regulations when issuing credentials to operate commercial motor vehicles,” Barrs stated in the letter.

“PennDOT must take immediate corrective action to audit its non-domiciled CDL program, correct the deficiencies that FMCSA identified … and any deficiencies identified through the State’s internal audit, and void or rescind and reissue all non-domiciled CLPs and CDLs that failed to comply with federal regulations at the time of issuance, renewal, transfer, or upgrade.”