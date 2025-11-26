FMCSA to poll ‘several thousand’ drivers on truck parking

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration wants to poll thousands of drivers on their truck parking experience with the intention of finding out how adding parking spaces will benefit truckers.

The effort, to be conducted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, comes after years of lobbying by large and small trucking companies pushing lawmakers for dedicated funding sources, along with studies estimating how the lack of parking is costing the industry.

“To help state and local policymakers make informed decisions about the construction of truck parking spaces, FMCSA is conducting a research study, titled Quantifying the Benefits of Creating New Truck Parking Spaces, which will survey truck drivers about their parking habits and experiences, gaining the exact information needed to quantify the benefits of new truck parking spaces,” the agency stated in a notice posted on Wednesday.

“Several thousand truck drivers, from a wide range of sectors, will be asked to complete the 25-minute online survey, with a goal of obtaining approximately 1,000 complete responses.”