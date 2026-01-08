FMCSA to restore trucking’s emergency relief window

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is reversing a Biden-era rule that slashed 30 days of automatic relief from motor carrier hours of service (HOS) requirements down to 14 days during regional emergencies.

In response to petitions filed against the rule, which went into force in December 2023, FMCSA wants to revise the length of the emergency relief automatically triggered as a result of an emergency declaration back to 30 days, according to a notice published on Thursday.

The agency noted that since the final rule was issued two years ago, there have been situations where FMCSA decisions on requests to extend the relief given to truck drivers on HOS restrictions could not be issued until close to when the automatic emergency exemption expired – creating “uncertainty,” according to FMCSA, about how long the emergency exemption would last.

Situations where regulatory relief from HOS extended beyond 14 days included the collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge, wildfires in the western U.S., and back-to-back hurricanes in North Carolina in the fall of 2024.