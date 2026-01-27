FMCSA triggers 30-day countdown on teen driver exemption

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have officially opened the door for public debate on whether to keep the nation’s under-21 interstate trucking program alive.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration posted a formal notice on Tuesday requesting comments on the American Trucking Association’s five-year exemption request that would allow carriers to continue onboarding 18-to-20-year-old drivers despite the statutory expiration of the Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot (SDAP) program last November.

Carriers enrolled in SDAP have been allowed to employ drivers under the age of 21 to haul across state lines, which is currently prohibited under federal regulations.

The public has 30 days – until February 27 – to weigh in on a debate between large-scale fleets looking to maintain driver recruitment momentum and those who warn that SDAP’s failed experiment” should remain closed.