Safety groups urge FMCSA to kill SDAP extension

WASHINGTON — Truck crash victim advocates are urging the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to reject the American Trucking Association’s request to extend the agency’s pilot program allowing those under age 21 to obtain an interstate commercial driver’s license.

In a formal letter filed with FMCSA on Monday, the Truck Safety Coalition, along with partners Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways and Parents Against Tired Truckers, contend that the agency’s Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot (SDAP) program failed to produce meaningful results.

“This boondoggle of a pet-project, produced by decade-long lobbying by the ATA, has accomplished nothing of substance and been a tremendous waste of federal staff time and resources,” stated the groups, which advocate on behalf of truck crash victims and their families.

“Yet, the ATA dubiously claims that ‘sufficient data’ has been generated (1% of program goal) to justify the program’s continued existence. It is time for FMCSA, consistent with Congressional intent, to end this ill-conceived and abysmally performing program.”