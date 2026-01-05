Safety groups urge FMCSA to kill SDAP extension

WASHINGTON — Truck crash victim advocates are urging the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to reject the American Trucking Association’s request to extend the agency’s pilot program allowing those under age 21 to obtain an interstate commercial driver’s license.
In a formal letter filed with FMCSA on Monday, the Truck Safety Coalition, along with partners Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways and Parents Against Tired Truckers, contend that the agency’s Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot (SDAP) program failed to produce meaningful results.
“This boondoggle of a pet-project, produced by decade-long lobbying by the ATA, has accomplished nothing of substance and been a tremendous waste of federal staff time and resources,” stated the groups, which advocate on behalf of truck crash victims and their families.
“Yet, the ATA dubiously claims that ‘sufficient data’ has been generated (1% of program goal) to justify the program’s continued existence. It is time for FMCSA, consistent with Congressional intent, to end this ill-conceived and abysmally performing program.”
TSC’s opposition to extending SDAP joins that of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which refutes ATA’s argument that lowering the interstate driving age to 18 can help the trucking industry grow as veteran drivers retire.
OOIDA and TSC also maintain that such a policy would be unsafe as well.
“Teens and trucks are a lethal combination affirmed by decades of research and data,” TSC asserts in its letter, citing data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety that truck drivers aged 19-20 are six times more likely to be involved in fatal crashes than those 21 or older.
TSC also cites Bureau of Labor Statistics data listing truck driving as one of America’s deadliest professions every year.
“Recruiting the worst driving demographic in the country into what is already one of the deadliest jobs available with inadequate safeguards defies common sense.
“Truck crash fatalities are unacceptably high, with nearly 5,500 killed in the last year on record and more than 150,000 injured. Since 2009, truck crash deaths have increased by a disturbing 62%. Now more than ever, America needs FMCSA to prioritize common-sense, high-impact solutions that improve truck safety. The SDAP fails on all counts.”
FMCSA recently confirmed it is reviewing the results of the three-year program – which officially ended in November – and that it will deliver a report to Congress which may include recommendations on extending or terminating it. The deadline for submitting the report is March 10.
