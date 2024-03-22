Foremost Group CEO was intoxicated when she reversed into pond, report says

Angela Chao, a shipping CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, was intoxicated when she drove into a pond at her Texas ranch last month, according to a report from the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office ruled Chao’s death an “unfortunate accident,” according to the report on the investigation released Wednesday. An autopsy was not performed on Chao, but a toxicology test revealed her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit in Texas.

Chao was the CEO of shipping company Foremost Group and the sister of Elaine Chao, the former Trump administration secretary of transportation who is married to McConnell.

Chao, 50, died Feb. 11 not long after having dinner with close friends on her 4,500-acre ranch in Johnson City, about 48 miles west of Austin. The group had gathered for a weekend at the property, which is home to multiple stock ponds, dwellings and buildings, the report said.



