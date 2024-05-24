Former FedEx Ground contractor files for bankruptcy liquidation

A California company, which once contracted with FedEx Ground to deliver packages before filing suit against the global delivery giant (NYSE: FDX) in November over alleged illegal business practices, has filed for bankruptcy liquidation.

PYNQ Logistics Services Inc., doing business as PLS Inc. of Pleasanton, California, filed its petition Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

In its petition, PYNQ lists its assets of up to $50,000 and its liabilities of up to $10 million. The company, which has up to 49 creditors, maintains that no funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors after administrative fees are paid.

As of publication, PYNQ’s attorney, Trang Do, did not respond to FreightWaves’ request seeking comment.



