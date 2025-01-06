Former FMCSA deputy hired by AI trucking company Plus

Autonomous trucking company Plus has hired former Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Deputy Administrator Earl Adams to lead the company’s public affairs and safety advocacy efforts and to advise the company on regulatory developments.

Earl Adams. Credit: Plus

“After nearly a decade on our autonomous journey, we are on the brink of commercializing autonomous trucks,” said Plus CEO and co-founder David Liu in a news release. “Earl’s unmatched experience in transportation policy and his ability to connect diverse stakeholder groups will be instrumental to the next phase of our growth.”

Adams assumes the role held previously by Wiley Deck, another former FMCSA deputy administrator, who left the company.

“I am excited to join Plus and work closely with partners, regulators, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth path to safely launch autonomous trucks and make our roads safer for everyone,” Adams commented.



