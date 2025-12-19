FRA caps non-English rail crews at 10-mile border zone

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is extending from the highways to the railroads its clampdown on transportation workers who lack proficiency in English.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced on Friday that the Federal Railroad Administration will be limiting crews on cross-border trains from Mexico to not more than 10 miles into the U.S. from their point of entry as a result of a “focused inspection” of Union Pacific Railroad and Canadian Pacific Kansas City operations.

FRA inspectors discovered instances in which crew members operating trains inbound from Mexico had difficulty interpreting track bulletins and communicating safety requirements in English.

“Whether you’re operating an 80-ton big rig or a massive freight train, you need to be proficient in our national language – English,” Duffy warned in a press release. “If you aren’t, you create an unacceptable safety risk.”