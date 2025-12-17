Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroadTop Stories

Rail unions oppose historic transcontinental rail merger

Train crews, track workers cite potential safety risks, higher freight rates

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Two major U.S. railroad unions oppose the proposed Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern merger, citing concerns over increased safety risks, higher consumer prices, and potential supply chain disruptions.
  • While the merging railroads argue the $85 billion deal would enhance efficiency and reduce costs, some shippers and a competing railroad (BNSF) also voice opposition due to competitive market concerns.
  • Despite varied stakeholder opinions, the merger partners are preparing to file their formal application with the Surface Transportation Board.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Two of the largest U.S. railroad unions won’t back the proposed merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern over concerns the first transcontinental rail system would increase safety risks, push up consumer prices and disrupt the supply chain.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division plan to announce their opposition Wednesday, a BLET spokesman told FreightWaves.

The railroads have said the $85 billion merger would speed up freight movement by eliminating the interchange, or handoffs, of cars and trains between railroads at congested transportation centers such as Chicago. They contend that a single-line rail network would be more efficient than traditional collaborative agreements between railroads, reducing delays and costs for shippers.

The merger earlier won the backing of President Donald Trump, and UP (NYSE: UNP) earned the support of several other unions in exchange for post-merger job guarantees.

But some shippers including agricultural and chemical trade groups oppose the merger fearing a less competitive market for rail services and prospective disruptions. Western railroad BNSF has voiced its own competitive concerns.

The merger partners expect to file their formal merger application with the Surface Transportation Board later this week. 

The unions’ opposition was first reported by AP.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Union Pacific completes Arizona yard expansion

Union Pacific adds retiring CF Industries CEO to its board

Deep South Democrats back UP-NS rail merger

Intermodal traffic continues to hold down overall U.S. rail volume

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.