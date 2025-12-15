Deep South Democrats back UP-NS rail merger

All politics is local – unless it’s transcontinental.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern won the backing of Democratic congressmen from two Deep South states where they operate for their proposed coast-to-coast rail merger.

Calling rail freight “vital to our states and the country’s economy,” Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, and Troy Carter and Cleo Fields of Louisiana in a letter urged Surface Transportation Board Chairman Patrick Fuchs to conduct a careful review that will help lead to “a more efficient, reliable, and competitive transportation network for our country.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, NS (NYSE: NSC) operates in both states while Omaha-based UP’s (NYSE: UNP) eastern terminus is in New Orleans.