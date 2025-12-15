Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Deep South Democrats back UP-NS rail merger

Mississippi, Louisiana representatives tout benefits of historic deal

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)
Key Takeaways:

  • Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern's proposed coast-to-coast rail merger has gained bipartisan support, including recent backing from Democratic congressmen in Mississippi and Louisiana.
  • These congressmen urged the Surface Transportation Board to review the merger, believing it will lead to a more efficient, reliable, and competitive transportation network with tangible benefits.
  • This latest support follows previous endorsements from red state attorneys general, with the railroads set to file their formal merger application on December 19.
All politics is local – unless it’s transcontinental.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern won the backing of Democratic congressmen from two Deep South states where they operate for their proposed coast-to-coast rail merger. 

Calling rail freight “vital to our states and the country’s economy,” Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, and Troy Carter and Cleo Fields of Louisiana in a letter urged Surface Transportation Board Chairman Patrick Fuchs to conduct a careful review that will help lead to “a more efficient, reliable, and competitive transportation network for our country.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, NS (NYSE: NSC) operates in both states while Omaha-based UP’s (NYSE: UNP) eastern terminus is in New Orleans.

“In our detailed discussions with Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, we have learned that the proposed merger could offer a unique opportunity to strengthen the newly combined company’s current rail network and deliver tangible benefits for shippers, consumers, and communities,” the Congressmen said in the letter.

Carter’s support is important, as he is a member of the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, which legislates on interstate and foreign commerce, and also oversees the Department of Transportation.

The letter comes weeks after attorneys general from a number of red states backed the merger.

The railroads anticipate filing their formal merger application Dec. 19.

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.