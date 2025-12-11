Union Pacific sets date for historic rail merger filing

Rail freight stakeholders can mark up their merger calendars.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern plan to file their formal merger application with federal regulators on Dec. 19.

The date for the filing covering the creation of the first freight-only transcontinental railroad was contained in a document advising of a delayed filing submitted to the Surface Transportation Board Dec. 5, and has not been previously reported.

According to a timeline posted on the STB website, the filing of what Union Pacific has said will be a 4,000-page document triggers a statutory 30-day review by the STB for completeness after which the regulator can accept a complete application, or reject it as incomplete.