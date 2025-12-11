Intermodal traffic continues to hold down overall U.S. rail volume

Falling intermodal traffic has again led to a drop in weekly U.S. rail volume compared to 2024.

For the week ending Dec. 6, according to statistics from the Association of American Railroads, the overall volume of 508,999 carloads and intermodal units was down 2.3% from the same week a year ago. That overall figure included 228,823 carloads, up 1.7%, and 280,176 containers and trailers, down 5.4%.

It is the ninth consecutive week that total traffic has been down compared to the corresponding week a year earlier. The last time the overall figure was above 2024 levels was in the week ending Oct. 4.

Grain, 8.4%, coal, 5.4%, and nonmetallic minerals, 4.1%, led five commodity carload gainers. Forest products and chemicals were down 4,2% and 3.1%.