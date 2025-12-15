Union Pacific adds retiring CF Industries CEO to its board

Union Pacific has appointed W. Anthony “Tony” Will to its board of directors, effective Jan. 5.

Will has served as president, CEO and board member of CF Industries Holdings, a global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, since 2014. He plans to retire Jan. 4, and will serve in an advisory role through March 15.

Tony Will (Photo: UP)

“We are excited to welcome Tony to our board,” UP (NYSE: UNP) Board Chairman Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “His proven leadership and impressive track record will be instrumental as we continue our work to build America’s first transcontinental railroad and transform the nation’s supply chain.”

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) earlier said they expect to file their formal merger application with federal regulators on Dec. 19.