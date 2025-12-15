Union Pacific adds retiring CF Industries CEO to its board

Union Pacific has appointed W. Anthony “Tony” Will to its board of directors, effective Jan. 5.
Will has served as president, CEO and board member of CF Industries Holdings, a global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, since 2014. He plans to retire Jan. 4, and will serve in an advisory role through March 15.
“We are excited to welcome Tony to our board,” UP (NYSE: UNP) Board Chairman Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “His proven leadership and impressive track record will be instrumental as we continue our work to build America’s first transcontinental railroad and transform the nation’s supply chain.”
Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) earlier said they expect to file their formal merger application with federal regulators on Dec. 19.
Will joined CF Industries (NYSE: CF) in 2007 as vice president, corporate development. He was promoted to vice president, manufacturing and distribution in 2009 and senior vice president, manufacturing and distribution in 2012.
“I’m honored to join Union Pacific’s board,” Will said. “It’s an exciting time for both Union Pacific and the rail industry as a whole, and I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience to help guide Union Pacific as we shape the future of rail.”
Before joining CF Industries, Will was a partner at Accenture LLP (NYSE: ACN), a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. He previously held positions at Sears, Roebuck & Co., Fort James Corp., Boston Consulting Group, and Motorola (NYSE: MSI) .
Will has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Related coverage:
Deep South Democrats back UP-NS rail merger
Intermodal traffic continues to hold down overall U.S. rail volume
Union Pacific sets date for historic rail merger filing
Feds OK automation, say railroads can make fewer visual track safety checks