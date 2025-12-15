Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Union Pacific adds retiring CF Industries CEO to its board

Executive joins UP ahead of merger filing

(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)
Key Takeaways:

  • Union Pacific has appointed W. Anthony “Tony” Will to its board of directors, effective January 5.
  • Will brings significant leadership experience, having served as President, CEO, and board member of CF Industries Holdings since 2014.
  • His appointment is intended to leverage his expertise to help guide Union Pacific in shaping the future of rail and transforming the nation's supply chain.
Union Pacific has appointed W. Anthony “Tony” Will to its board of directors, effective Jan. 5.

Will has served as president, CEO and board member of CF Industries Holdings, a global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, since 2014. He plans to retire Jan. 4, and will serve in an advisory role through March 15.

Tony Will (Photo: UP)

“We are excited to welcome Tony to our board,” UP (NYSE: UNP) Board Chairman Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “His proven leadership and impressive track record will be instrumental as we continue our work to build America’s first transcontinental railroad and transform the nation’s supply chain.”

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) earlier said they expect to file their formal merger application with federal regulators on Dec. 19.

Will joined CF Industries (NYSE: CF) in 2007 as vice president, corporate development. He was promoted to vice president, manufacturing and distribution in 2009 and senior vice president, manufacturing and distribution in 2012.

“I’m honored to join Union Pacific’s board,” Will said. “It’s an exciting time for both Union Pacific and the rail industry as a whole, and I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience to help guide Union Pacific as we shape the future of rail.”

Before joining CF Industries, Will was a partner at Accenture LLP (NYSE: ACN), a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. He previously held positions at Sears, Roebuck & Co., Fort James Corp., Boston Consulting Group, and Motorola (NYSE: MSI) .

Will has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Trains.com Staff